Dan Happe doubtful as Leyton Orient take on Mansfield

Dan Happe is a doubt for Leyton Orient (Mark Kerton/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
16:47pm, Thu 23 Sep 2021
Leyton Orient will check on Dan Happe ahead of the League Two clash with Mansfield.

The defender was forced off during the second half of Orient’s 3-1 victory over Bristol Rovers last weekend, with Shad Ogie coming on to replace him.

Orient fielded an unchanged side against Rovers as they continued their strong start to the season.

Paul Smyth (hamstring) and Adam Thompson (ankle) are both long-term absentees.

Mansfield will again be without captain Stephen Quinn through suspension.

The midfielder is serving a six-game ban following his sending-off against Harrogate, with the original punishment doubled for a separate incident.

Full-back Kellan Gordon (knee) and midfielder Ryan Stirk (ankle) are doubts, with both having scans this week.

Veteran James Perch has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a fractured skull while defender Richard Nartey and Will Forrester are also expected to miss out.

Soccer

PA