Dan Happe signs new Leyton Orient deal
Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe feels he has a point to prove after signing a new two-year contract with the club.
The 22-year-old centre-back, a graduate of the O’s academy, made 40 appearances last season but felt his form tailed off towards the end of the campaign.
“I thought I started off last season well, but probably let myself down towards the end of the season – so I’m excited to get back to it and prove the doubters wrong,” he told leytonorient.com.
“I’m happy to get it over the line finally, and I’m really excited to get started next week with pre-season.
“There’s a good group of players around me, a lot of experience in this league and the league above, so it’s a great opportunity for me to keep learning.”
Happe is the second O’s player to agree a new deal this summer after midfielder Craig Clay, while new signings Omar Beckles and Connor Wood have boosted their defensive options.