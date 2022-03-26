Dan Mooney’s 10th goal of the season earns Altrincham win against Aldershot
Dan Mooney’s 10th goal of the season late in the second half earned Altrincham a 1-0 victory over Aldershot.
Neither team were able to find an opener in a relatively quiet first half.
Visiting goalkeeper Ethan Ross produced a good save two minutes after the break to keep out Mooney.
But the hosts sealed all three points in the 87th minute as Mooney’s deflected effort beat Ross.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox