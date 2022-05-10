10 May 2022

Dan Mooney’s late leveller earns Altrincham a share of the points at Bromley

By NewsChain Sport
10 May 2022

Dan Mooney’s late leveller saw Altrincham earn a 1-1 draw away at Bromley in the Vanarama National League.

With both sides in and around mid-table the clash at Hayes Lane had little riding on it.

Bromley dominated the early stages and duly took the lead as Mason Bloomfield converted his first goal for the Ravens.

The hosts held onto their advantage until the 85th minute as Mooney struck with a well-taken finish.

Luke Coulson almost scored a late winner for Bromley but the sides had to settle for a share of the spoils.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

William gives personal tribute to Manchester bombing bereaved at memorial opening

news

Prince of Wales reads shortest Queen’s Speech for nearly 10 years

world news

Manchester City agree deal with Borussia Dortmund for striker Erling Haaland

football