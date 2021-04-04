Dan Potts will be assessed by Luton ahead of the game against Barnsley

Dan Potts
Dan Potts (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
12:19pm, Sun 04 Apr 2021
Luton will check on Dan Potts ahead of Easter Monday’s visit of Barnsley.

Potts is back in training after a head injury and could feature for the Hatters while Sonny Bradley is also in contention for a return.

Tom Lockyer is expected to miss out, though, as he battles an ankle injury.

Boss Nathan Jones has said there will not be too many changes after Good Friday’s 2-0 loss at Derby.

Cauley Woodrow is expected to return to Barnsley’s starting line-up.

The striker was taken off at half-time of Friday’s 1-1 draw with Reading, having picked up a yellow card in a fractious match. He was replaced by Daryl Dike, who himself is managing a hamstring problem.

Defender Herbie Kane will still be out with a knee injury which will sideline him for a further two weeks.

Liam Kitching and Ben Williams are long-term absentees.

