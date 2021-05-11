Dan Scarr and Hayden White offered new contracts to stay at Walsall
Walsall have offered new contracts to Dan Scarr and Hayden White in an attempt to keep them for next season.
The pair’s current deals expire next month and, having taken up options on defender Tom Leak and midfielder Joe Willis, the Saddlers want Scarr and White to extend their stays.
Centre-back Scarr made 34 starts in a campaign which saw Walsall finish eight points clear of the League Two relegation zone, with right-back White starting 28 times.
Mat Sadler will continue in his player/coach role and former academy player Danny Coogan will be offered a short-term contract.
However, defenders Cameron Norman, James Clarke and Callum Cockerill-Mollett, midfielders Stuart Sinclair, Wes McDonald and Jack Nolan, and forwards Caolan Lavery and Josh Gordon, who scored just 13 goals between them, have not been offered new contracts and been released.