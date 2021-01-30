Dan Smith scores winner as Eastleigh come from behind to beat Boreham Wood

Dan Smith's late goal earned Eastleigh victory
By NewsChain Sport
17:38pm, Sat 30 Jan 2021
A late Dan Smith goal ended Boreham Wood’s unbeaten National League run as Eastleigh claimed a 2-1 victory.

Kane Smith handed the hosts the advantage in the 12th minute, gathering the ball and slotting it past Eastleigh keeper Joe McDonnell.

Neither side could find the second goal until the 71st minute, when Eastleigh forward Tyrone Barnett picked up a Danny Hollands cross and produced an equaliser.

Substitute Smith then provided the match-winning goal in injury time after Ben House surged forward and fed a cross to the centre-forward, who duly tapped in.

