Dane Murphy leaves Barnsley to join Nottingham Forest as chief executive
9:56am, Mon 19 Jul 2021
Nottingham Forest have announced the appointment of Dane Murphy as the club’s new chief executive officer.
The 35-year-old joins after spending two years as CEO of Barnsley and helped them to a fifth-placed finish in the Championship last season.
The American has previously worked in administrative roles in the MLS before he was appointed as the youngest serving CEO in the Championship at Oakwell.
Murphy told Nottingham Forest’s website: “I am deeply honoured to be appointed CEO of Nottingham Forest.
“We are on the precipice of something really tremendous and this city deserves it with its loyal fanbase and fantastic supporters globally.”