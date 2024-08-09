Dani Olmo returns to Barcelona on six-year deal
Barcelona have announced the signing of Spain midfielder Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig.
Olmo, 26, started his career in the Barcelona academy before moving to Croatia with Dinamo Zagreb when he was 16 and then joining Leipzig during January 2020.
Barcelona said Olmo had signed a six-year contract, in a deal reportedly worth around 60million euros (£51m), with his buy-out clause set at 500m euros (£428m).
Having impressed for Leipzig in the Bundesliga last season, Olmo helped Spain win Euro 2024, beating England in the final.
Speaking about his departure to the Leipzig website, Olmo said: “It was indescribable to play for this club and in front of these fans.
“It was a dream for me to move from Croatia to Leipzig four-and-a-half years ago.
“The city became my home in recent years, years that have had a huge impact on me as a footballer, but also as a person. I will be forever grateful for that.”
