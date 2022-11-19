Daniel Agyei makes Swindon pay penalty as Crewe secure victory
Daniel Agyei’s first-half penalty ended Swindon’s five-match unbeaten run as Crewe won 1-0 at the County Ground.
Luke Offord’s timely intervention just about kept Crewe level when Remeao Hutton got beyond his defender and delivered a dangerous cross to the back post towards Jacob Wakeling but the defender nipped in ahead of him to turn it behind.
Crewe took the lead after 23 minutes from the spot as Lachlan Brook was brought down in the area before Agyei coolly dispatched his penalty.
In the 50th minute, Ellis Iandolo had two chances to get Swindon level after he was picked out with a cross. His first shot was parried back to him but his first-time volley flew over the top.
The crossbar came to Crewe’s rescue when Ben Gladwin played an inch-perfect cross onto the head of Luke Jephcott, only for his close-range header to strike the woodwork.
Hutton stood a cross up for Wakeling in the middle late on but he couldn’t keep his header down.
