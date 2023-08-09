Daniel Farke avoids cup upset against Shrewsbury to get first Leeds win

Leeds boss Daniel Farke needed to make half-time adjustments to avoid a Carabao Cup upset as his side edged past League One Shrewsbury 2-1 to give him his first win in charge.

The Championship side, who play at Salford in the second round, hit back through goals from Joe Gelhardt and Pascal Struijk after trailing at the break at Elland Road.

And Farke said: “I didn’t like our first-half performance. Our structure was not good in order to open them up.

“We made a few changes in personnel (at half-time) and also talked about tactical changes in the second half.

“We were much tidier on the ball and it was a much better performance.

“If we had scored a third it would have made life easier.”

Farke had made six changes following the 2-2 home draw against Cardiff on Sunday and added: “Tonight I had to make some big decisions.”

One player absent was forward Wilfried Gnonto, who reportedly asked to be left out because he wants a move away from the club.

Farke said the Italian “was not available” but was not injured.

Leeds trailed to Taylor Perry’s deflected first-half opener but were level seven minutes into the second half as Gelhardt directed the ball into the net off his thigh and Struijk volleyed home shortly after.

Shrewsbury head coach Matt Taylor praised his players for their effort.

He said: “They gave everything, we couldn’t ask for any more.

“If the players keep giving performances like they did tonight, then we will reap the rewards.

“I thought we were diligent outside of possession, I thought the goal that we scored was excellent and it came from stuff we’ve worked on earlier in the week.

“I felt that the goals we gave away were avoidable. It’s an element of luck with the first one. (The) second one I felt we should’ve dealt with better.”