Daniel Farke dedicates Norwich’s return to Premier League to supporters

Norwich manager Daniel Farke dedicated his side’s promotion to the fans after seeing his high-flying side crash to 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Bournemouth.

The Canaries went into the game with their place in the Premier League already assured following favourable results earlier in the day and there was still a mood of celebration at Carrow Road after the game.

“The players and staff will celebrate following the correct protocols but I dedicate this promotion to our supporters, who unfortunately couldn’t be here to enjoy it,” he said.

“Like everyone in the country they have gone through a lot over the last year – and some have suffered some really tough times.

“Hopefully we have brought some joy into the lives, some happiness at a time when it has been very difficult for them. This one is for them.

“It was a strange way to win promotion – but it was thoroughly deserved, there is no doubt about that.

“We had completed our preparations and were in a hotel watching the results come through. When it was confirmed that Swansea, Brentford and Watford had all dropped points it was a bit of a shock – and everyone was buzzing.

“It was a great feeling for all of us – it is a huge achievement for a club to be promoted twice in three seasons, going straight back to the Premier League at the first attempt, which doesn’t happen very often.

“To do it in such style is also very pleasing – the lads deserve enormous credit for the way they have played this season.

“Their consistency has been outstanding. It hasn’t been easy, playing in empty stadiums, over a short season, with no real break before, but they have overcome everything and now we want to round it off by winning the title.

“Even today, the lads showed why I am so proud of them. Despite the mood of celebration before the game they started superbly and scored a wonderful team goal after just five minutes.

“Then we were hit by the red card but they still did themselves proud.

“It is going to be difficult next season – remember we will be the only self funded club up there – but I am confident we will go into next season better prepared than we were last time around.”

Norwich midfielder Emi Buendia admitted he was asleep when promotion to the Premier League was confirmed.

He told the club’s official website: “In my case, I was sleeping! I knew nothing about the results, so when I woke up and I saw my phone, I had about 20 missed calls, lots of messages of congratulations. I checked my phone and saw we were promoted, that was amazing.

“Before the game knowing you are back in the Premier League, this feeling is amazing. We are really happy to be back in the Premier League!”

Norwich started strongly and took the lead after just five minutes with a beautifully-worked goal from Buenda – his 13th of the season – but the game changed in the 17th minute when defender Dimitris Giannoulis was shown a red card for a poor challenge on Ben Pearson.

Dimitris Giannoulis was sent off for Norwich before Bournemouth came back to claim victory (PA Wire)

Bournemouth took full advantage of their extra man, with substitute Sam Surridge netting with his first touch early in the second half, the impressive Arnaut Danjuma adding a second from long range seven minutes later and Lloyd Kelly completing the comeback with another shot from outside the box.

Bournemouth manager Jonathan Woodgate was keeping his feet firmly on the ground after an excellent away victory for his side.

The Cherries have now won six games on the trot to put them in an excellent position to claim a place in the play-offs but Woodgate is not getting ahead of himself.

He said: “We are in a good position but we still a few more wins yet and we can’t afford to let up. We have another important game against Millwall coming up next and we must make sure we are ready for that.

“Having said that obviously this was a excellent win against a really good Norwich side. They started really well and the red card was a key moment but it is not always easy when you play 10 against 11 and I thought we did it really well.

“It was a case of being patient and making the most of the extra man by playing good football. I thought we did that, scoring some good goals, and I think we were worthy winners in the end.

“The lads deserve a lot of praise for the way they have played in recent weeks. It has been a really good effort to get us into the position we are in now and confidence is the group is high. But as I said there is a lot more work to do.”