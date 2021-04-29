Daniel Farke delighted as ‘perfect professional’ Michael McGovern pens new deal
Norwich boss Daniel Farke heaped praise on “perfect professional” Michael McGovern after the goalkeeper extended his contract until the summer of 2023.
The 36-year-old has made 41 appearances for the Canaries since arriving at Carrow Road from Hamilton in 2016.
He has proved a more-than-able deputy to Tim Krul, and boss Farke told the club’s website: “I’m totally happy. He’s unbelievably professional with his workload and preparation, even if he’s not playing. He still knows everything about the opponent.
“He’s a fantastic team-mate and a fantastic lad, a great personality and has great experience. He totally fits in our goalkeeper group.
“We have unbelievably experienced, quality goalkeepers like Tim Krul, Michael himself and Orjan Nyland, as well as many young, exciting goalkeepers like Daniel Barden or Archie Mair, who have signed new contracts.
“It’s good to have a guy like him around who can give experience to the young lads but also has his own qualities for us. I think we have a good mix of exciting young talent and experience in our goalkeeping team.
“Michael is a perfect professional and has proven this season during many games how competitive he is with many clean sheets and how much quality he has. He doesn’t have to prove anything anymore.”
McGovern said: “It was nice to come in and contribute towards some wins and get some game time when Tim was injured. Ultimately, the team is the most important thing.”