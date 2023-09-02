Daniel Farke frustrated as Leeds’ strikers pass up chances in goalless draw

Daniel Farke was disappointed his side could not crack open Sheffield Wednesday’s dogged defence and had to settle for a 0-0 draw in the Championship at Elland Road.

Leeds dominated possession and created plenty of openings but could not find the finishing touch in front of a capacity crowd for this Yorkshire derby.

Farke admitted: “We dominated the game and in the end it’s just a draw. The overriding feeling is definitely disappointing.

“We expected an opponent who would sit deep, wasting time a little bit and breaking our rhythm.

“My players created more than enough to win this game. Normally it’s more than enough to win two or three games.”

Farke was left to rue poor finishing one more than one occasion.

He said: “If you don’t find the first goal it’s difficult. We found it difficult to find the back of the net. Today we lacked the quality to bring the ball over the line and sadly this is crucial.”

Farke had encouraging words for striker Georginio Rutter who wasted more than one chance.

Farke said: “I think he has proved performance wise he’s in really good shape. Sometimes as a striker you find it unbelievably difficult to take your chances.

“The solution is not to over think things too much. Don’t try to be too artificial in your approach. It doesn’t have to look great it just needs to find the back of the net.

“Sometimes the ball is deflected in and the curse is broken. All strikers have these periods.”

Leeds came closest to a first-half goal but Rutter’s shot from the corner of the six-yard box was kept out by the right arm of Wednesday keeper Devis Vasquez.

Crysencio Summerville saw Vasquez beat away his effort early in the second half and both Jamie Shackleton and Luke Ayling went close.

Rutter could have won it late in the second half but was guilty of poor finishing when he shot weakly at Vasquez from Ethan Ampadu’s floated pass.

There were also second-half openings for visiting pair Michael Smith and Josh Windass as the game began to come to life but both were denied by Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Callum Patterson then had the best of Wednesday’s chances but failed to find the target as his shot into the ground from a low Windass cross saw the ball bounce over.

Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz was happiest with the commitment of his players who earned their first point following a difficult start to the season.

He said: “Most important for me was the level of the performance of the players. We had spoken a lot about the consistency we need and to keep clean sheets.”

Munoz will use the international break to work on building on his side’s first point of the season.

He added: “The team every day is better and now we have two weeks because we need to work really hard.

“It was a point in a stadium where it is really difficult. I am happy because they gave a good performance.

“They are experienced players and they know exactly what they must do. We need to continue, this is only one step, this is only one performance.

“We need to continue working every day in training. I am happy for the point but we made mistakes and we need to work very hard.”