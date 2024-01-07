Daniel Farke hails Patrick Bamford’s ‘world-class’ strike in Leeds’ FA Cup win

Delighted Leeds boss Daniel Farke believes Patrick Bamford is getting back to his best after a “world-class” strike in the 3-0 FA Cup win at Peterborough.

Bamford’s stunning volley early in the second half helped Leeds smoothly negotiate a potential banana skin at the Sky Bet League One title chasers.

The 30-year-old’s first goal of the campaign arrived in his first start on New Year’s Day when Leeds saw off Birmingham in the Championship.

He did not have to wait long for his second as he thumped in a stunning long-range volley early in the second half as Farke’s much-changed side advanced to the fourth round.

Bamford’s brilliant contribution was sandwiched by a double for skipper Ethan Ampadu, who claimed a first goal in Leeds colours with a first-half opener from Jaidon Anthony’s controversially-taken free-kick and then sealed their passage late on when heading in substitute Dan James’ corner.

“It was alright,” joked Farke when asked about the quality of Bamford’s goal.

“The whole world will praise this goal as being world-class. There are no other words for it.

“I’m delighted for him and he deserves it, but for me it is more important that he is back to his fitness level, in a good rhythm and to work for the team.

“Goals are always priceless for the confidence of offensive players and I’m sure he would take a rebound from two yards but, of course, to score in this fantastic manner is even better and he is on the right path.

“We rested some players and gave valuable minutes to others, but we were clear we wanted to win this game and go into the fourth round.

“It is never easy when you have six changes and two players also playing different positions, but it was a concentrated performance.

“It was a tight game, but we won it comfortably with three goals and a clean sheet.”

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson saw his side’s 15-game unbeaten run at home come to an end, but he insisted: “The 3-0 scoreline flatters Leeds.

“If you’ve not watched it, it looks like a typical Championship team winning comfortably against a League One team, but it wasn’t that.

“We started nervously, but Leeds scored the first goal just as we were building momentum.

“The boys felt the referee blew the whistle for the free-kick to be taken after the ball had been kicked, but for me it’s not an excuse.

“We should be set up and organised better than that. You cannot give a team like Leeds goals like the first and third.

“If you lose a game to Bamford’s goal, you hold your hands up, but the first and third ones we conceded are not good enough.

“I’d have still been disappointed had we lost 2-0, but when it gets to 3-0 it looks so easy for Leeds even though that wasn’t the case.”