Daniel Farke happy as unbeaten Leeds are too good for Hull

Daniel Farke hailed a “perfect finish” to the opening month as Leeds beat Hull 2-0 to maintain their unbeaten start to the Championship season.

Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe scored second-half goals to hand the Whites a second successive win and condemn the Tigers to their maiden loss of the campaign.

Joseph neatly turned in a left-wing cross from debutant Manor Solomon at the near post in the 63rd minute before substitute Piroe finished coolly nine minutes from time from Junior Firpo’s cross.

Those second-half strikes in an entertaining Yorkshire derby ensured Farke’s men made it four leagues games without defeat and followed last Friday’s 2-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday.

Farke said: “We spoke about a perfect away performance at Sheffield Wednesday and that today feels like a perfect home performance.

“It’s never that easy when you have so many incomings but I’m really happy and delighted.

“It’s important to finish the game with a clean sheet and it’s good for the mood, the table and the confidence.

“Overall, I would say it was a perfect finish to August.

“With eight points out of four games and three clean sheets, we’re on a good path.”

Farke singled out Joseph for special praise after his first goal of the season and backed him to continue shining.

He added: “Once you move up to senior level, at 18 or 19, it’s hard to learn the natural instinct of a striker.

“You either have it or you don’t and there’s still work to do, but Mateo definitely has it.

“He scored a lot of goals at youth level but has to keep going on this path. If he does, then he has a chance of having a very good career.”

For Tim Walter’s Tigers, their record after four games is three draws and one loss heading into the international break.

The Hull boss could not hide his frustration after his men failed to breach Leeds’ defence.

He said: “It’s frustrating because we lost. We conceded a goal in a bad moment and then it’s a different game – and that’s how it went.

“We then conceded a second goal at the end and Leeds are a good team. But it’s not necessary to lose here and that’s why I’m frustrated.

“We didn’t score in the moments we had, especially before half-time, but we need conviction. You have to show me that you want to score and I didn’t see that today.

“Leeds killed us today, but we have to keep going.”

Farke, meanwhile, was pleased to hand a starting debut to Solomon and bring on two other new-boys Largie Ramazani and Ao Tanaka in the final quarter.

The Leeds boss also praised Piroe for getting off the mark for the season and said he was happy with the signings the club had made before the window closed.

Farke added: “I think Manor had four pre-season games with Tottenham and I was sure he could deliver with his experience – and he did. It was a perfect assist for Mateo’s goal.

“I’m also happy for Joel Piroe to get off the mark and it was also an important goal to get off the mark.

“He looked sharp and his workrate off the ball helped us to get a clean sheet. He showed this in the last 10 minutes so.”