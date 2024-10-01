Daniel Farke happy with ‘good point’ for Leeds at former club Norwich

Leeds head coach Daniel Farke was pleased to maintain his unbeaten record against former club Norwich as the Championship clash at Carrow Road ended in a 1-1 draw.

Farke’s side picked up a league double against the Canaries last season while a draw in the first leg of the play-off semi-final was followed by a thumping 4-0 win at Elland Road.

The latest meeting between the two sides was an entertaining, hard-fought encounter with the visitors coming from behind to pick up a well-deserved point, with Largie Ramazani cancelling out Josh Sargent’s penalty for the Canaries.

“This place will always have a special place in my heart but I am pleased I still haven’t lost against them!” Farke said.

“I thought it was a good point on the road for us against an in-form Norwich side.

“It was a tight, competitive game and I was very pleased with the way we overcame a number of setbacks to take something from it.

“After going behind and losing an important player (Ilia Gruev) we stood together and showed a great attitude as I was sure we would because I know we have brilliant characters in the squad.

“We kept going and after equalising had some good chances to win it and what should have been a penalty when Willy Gnonto was fouled.”

Having lost Ethan Ampadu to a long-term injury, Farke admitted Gruev was the last player he wanted to pick up a knock at Carrow Road.

He added: “It’s a knee injury but it’s too early to say how serious. We will know more after scans. It left us with a new look in the centre of the game but the players who came in did an excellent job.”

Norwich made their first incisive attack of the game count as they took the lead on 15 minutes through a Sargent penalty.

It was an easy decision for referee Stephen Martin, with Sargent having his legs taken from beneath him by Joe Rodon as he turned in the box and the USA international confidently despatched the spot-kick.

Leeds almost grabbed a quick-fire equaliser when a Gnonto snap-shot came back off the post but Farke’s side remained patient and finally got back on level terms on the hour mark.

The impressive Gnonto was the instigator, moving goalwards before slipping the ball wide to fellow wideman Ramazani, who fired low and hard across Angus Gunn and into the far corner of the net.

Norwich head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup was also pleased with his side’s efforts.

“I would say this was up there with our best performance of the season,” he said.

“It was a tough game, with a lot of running needed without the ball, but the boys did a strong job.

“They were confident about picking up three points beforehand and went out there and gave a really good performance against a very good side.

“After Leeds got their equaliser I thought it was a strong response. We gave it a good shot trying to win it, creating some good moments and going close on a number of occasions.”