Daniel Farke left frustrated as Leeds held by Coventry

Daniel Farke was a frustrated manager after his promotion-chasing Leeds side were held to a 1-1 draw by mid-table Coventry at Elland Road.

Second-placed Ipswich’s 2-2 draw at Norwich in the early kick-off had presented Leeds with the chance to close the gap on the Championship’s automatic promotion places.

Farke said: “My feelings are disappointment and frustration. When you win a point at this level it is always valuable, but it was a case of two points lost.

“We should have won, and we should have got three points. I want us to feel this frustration and not talk too much about the game.

“It was clear Coventry put everyone who could defend on the team sheet. It was clear they would sit very deep, and we would need to be patient.

“We created several good chances in the first half, but we could have done a little bit more.”

Farke felt his side were made to pay for missed chances and for failing to deal with a Coventry counterattack which led to their goal.

He said: “The problem is we didn’t bury the game. We had players behind the ball but allowed the cross to come in.

“There was one cross we had to deal with in the whole game and we didn’t deal with it. We should have defended the situation much better.

“I was pleased with the reaction of my lads when you get such a sucker punch. The amount of chances we missed late in the game was unbelievable.”

Leeds finally took the lead after nearly an hour as Crysencio Summerville curled a shot past the dive of Brad Collins.

Ethan Ampadu had fed Georginio Rutter and his clever touch and pass found Summerville who shot home from the corner of the six-yard box.

Coventry earned a point through a towering header by Bobby Thomas and could have won it had substitute Callum O’Hare connected with a low cross into the Leeds area shortly after.

Leeds pressed for a late winner, but Collins twice denied Rutter before Dan James hooked the ball wide of goal from a chance he should have done better with.

Coventry’s Mark Robins praised his players for their ‘brilliant’ performance.

The Coventry boss said his squad had shown their determination following a draw against Southampton on Wednesday.

He said of Leeds: “They’ve just got unbelievable talent. When you tire because of the squad difference that is why it was a brilliant performance.

“It was a difficult week for us when we haven’t got the depth of squad others have.

“It was a great performance. They have got a squad who have got a wealth of talent.

“We were lucky because the crowd travel in big numbers, they are noisy and get behind us. The amount of energy they have had to expend over the two games.”

Robins was disappointed his side had not punished Leeds for failing to take their chances.

He said: “I am disappointed because of the chances we missed at the end we could have gone and won it. We always carried a threat so that was really pleasing for me. When you come to a place that nobody pays too much attention to Coventry.

“If we could have taken one of the chances we had on the counterattack.”