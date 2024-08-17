Daniel Farke understands fan frustration but says ‘many positives’ in Leeds draw

Leeds manager Daniel Farke admits he understands the frustration of the club’s supporters but was relieved to have left the Hawthorns with a 0-0 draw against West Brom after losing a host of key players this summer.

Visiting fans booed when Leeds players passed the ball backwards and again at the full-time whistle as United’s winless start to the season stretched to three games, including the midweek 3-0 Carabao Cup exit to Middlesbrough.

Chances were few and far between but it was West Brom who had the best of them with the ball hitting Kyle Bartley from point-blank range, Jayson Molumby firing straight at Illan Meslier and Karlan Grant shooting wide.

Leeds’ best chance came when Ethan Ampadu’s ambitious 60-yard attempt drifted just wide with goalkeeper Alex Palmer off his line.

But Farke has issues on and off the field with Georginio Rutter poised to follow Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray, Luis Sinisterra, Glen Kamara, Marc Roca, Charlie Cresswell, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and Luke Ayling out of the door after Brighton triggered the £40million release clause in his contract.

Asked if he understood the fans’ frustrations, Farke said: “Yes, because they are used to seeing us flying – even in the last home game.

“We created so many chances, we are known for this and we are still a bit frustrated that we lost so many interesting players.

“We lost the best player in the league in Crysencio Summerville, we lost the best young player in the league in Archie Gray, we lost our superstar and next best player in the league in Georginio Rutter, and a few more.

“So yes, of course you’re always a bit frustrated and disappointed when you want to see fireworks at West Brom.

“Today was the first step forward after a really difficult week. It was really pleasing.

“There were many positives to take. We want to deliver those offensive fireworks but it wasn’t the case today.

“We were flying after pre-season with top results and top performances in the friendlies, hardly conceding a goal, but in football, sometimes the world can change in four or five days.”

West Brom head coach Carlos Corberan felt a draw was a balanced reflection of the game.

“I think the result is fair according to the number of chances both teams created because there were not many,” he said.

“In terms of the team who dominated the ball more, we were better than them because we accumulated close to 60 per cent (possession).

“Against a team like Leeds you need to have two key aspects – be very well organised in defence and have a lot of bravery and personality to attack.

“For me the team showed a very good balance of both things.”

Corberan, whose side suffered a shock midweek Carabao Cup loss to Fleetwood after starting their league campaign with a 3-1 win at QPR, says he wants to play a more possession-based game and saw signs of it working.

“I am happy because in the two games – today and QPR – we had very good possession,” he said.

“Sometimes when you force attacks more, you lose control of the game and the opponent looks better because they use their strengths.

“In football it is easy to attack in transitions than positional attacks, but the fact we dominate them makes us attack a more defensive team that were more closer to their goal.

“This is where we need to improve – to create more things using the ball better, but trying to create chances while not losing the control in games.”