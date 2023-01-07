Daniel Jebbison and Jayden Bogle net as Sheffield United knock out Millwall

Daniel Jebbison and Jayden Bogle opened their accounts for the season as Sheffield United eased into the FA Cup fourth round with a 2-0 win over Millwall at The Den.

Canadian-born Jebbison opened the scoring midway through the first half before Bogle’s deflected effort doubled the lead nine minutes before the break.

Andreas Voglsammer spurned the 2004 finalists’ best chance in the second period as the dominant Blades came out on top in a battle between two Championship high-flyers, watched by just 7,268 spectators.

Both sides rung the changes with one eye on their respective promotion bids and the Blades were quicker to settle in the capital.

Iliman Ndiaye, who scored in United’s league win over Millwall in August, fired a warning shot over the crossbar inside the first minute to set the tone for a one-sided first half.

Ndiaye soon set up Jebbison for a blocked effort and Tommy Doyle sliced an effort over when a long throw was not dealt with as the visitors continued to threaten.

The deserved breakthrough came after 23 minutes. A superb first-time pass by the influential James McAtee released Jebbison to coolly slot home his first Blades goal since May 2021 – a Premier League winner against Everton at Goodison Park as a 17-year-old.

Voglsammer saw Millwall’s first shot on goal charged down four minutes later as the hosts sought a response but their task soon became tougher as Paul Heckingbottom’s side doubled their advantage.

Ndiaye did the hard work, evading a Charlie Cresswell challenge down the right-hand side before cutting back for Bogle to fire in a shot which was deflected past the stationary Bartosz Bialkowski.

Tom Bradshaw spurned an excellent chance to halve the deficit in the first half’s dying seconds, Adam Davies denying the Lions frontman from point-blank range to keep the Blades’ lead at two.

Millwall introduced top scorer Zian Flemming at the break in an attempt to reverse the tide and the Dutchman had the first chance of the second half but dragged a tame shot wide from 20 yards.

The visitors remained in search of a third, Doyle kept out by Bialkowski after neat link-up with Ndiaye from a short corner and Anthony McNamee just unable to bundle home a dangerous cross from substitute Billy Sharp.

Voglsammer volleyed a presentable opportunity wide when well placed from eight yards shortly afterwards, while Sharp continued to cause problems, rounding Bialkowski but seeing his shot from a tight angle cleared off the line by Shaun Hutchinson.

Tyler Burey curled a late effort wide as conditions turned biblical, the four-time FA Cup winners comfortably holding on to consign Millwall to a first home defeat since September and book their place in Sunday’s fourth-round draw.