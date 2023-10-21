21 October 2023

Daniel Kanu scores four in five-star Southend display against Solihull

By NewsChain Sport
21 October 2023

Charlton loanee Daniel Kanu marked his home debut for Southend with a four-goal salvo in a stunning 5-0 thrashing of Solihull Moors.

Solihull had sat third in the Vanarama National League and only lost once in the division all season, but the Blues turned the form book upside down with a superb display in front of prospective new owner Justin Rees at Roots Hall.

Kanu, who signed on loan from Charlton earlier this month, opened the scoring after quarter of an hour with a close-range finish and made it 2-0 to Kevin Maher’s side with his second on the stroke of half-time.

Noor Husin grabbed Southend’s third just past the hour mark when he sent a left-footed effort into the corner.

It sparked a period of three goals in five minutes and Kanu completed his treble in the 64th minute when he headed home Jack Bridge’s cross before the teenager made it 5-0 with a poacher’s finish minutes later.

