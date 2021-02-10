Daniel Podence and Willy Boly miss out again as Wolves host Southampton

Daniel Podence remains sidelined
By NewsChain Sport
15:52pm, Wed 10 Feb 2021
Wolves will again be without Daniel Podence and Willy Boly when they host Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round on Thursday.

Forward Podence and defender Boly both missed the 0-0 draw with Leicester on Sunday due to injury and have been ruled out by boss Nuno Espirito Santo for this contest and the Premier League trip to Southampton on Sunday.

Rayan Ait-Nouri could make his return from injury, while Marcal (groin) and Raul Jimenez (fractured skull) remain unavailable.

Kyle Walker-Peters is available for Southampton.

The defender has missed the last four games with a thigh problem while Ibrahima Diallo could also be fit following a muscle injury.

Liverpool loanee Takumi Minamino is unable to play under the terms of his move and Will Smallbone (knee), Theo Walcott (thigh) and Alexandre Jankewitz (banned) are out with Stuart Armstrong still battling a muscle issue.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Forster, Bednarek, Walker-Peters, Stephens, Bertrand, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Armstrong, Djenepo, Ramsay, N’Lundulu, Ferry, Watts, Vokins, Adams, Ings, Redmond.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Ait-Nouri, Hoever, Coady, Jonny, Saiss, Semedo, Kilman, Richards, Longwijk, Neves, Gibbs-White, Vitinha, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Otasowie, Neto, Jose, Silva, Traore.

