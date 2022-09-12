12 September 2022

Daniel Udoh and Aiden O’Brien missing for Shrewsbury’s clash with Exeter

By NewsChain Sport
12 September 2022

Shrewsbury continue to be without long-term injury victim Daniel Udoh after he injured his anterior cruciate ligament last month.

The striker is unlikely to be available for Steve Cotterill’s men for the rest of the season.

Aiden O’Brien is also not expected to return until the end of the month after a hip operation.

The Shrews are looking for their first home league win of the season at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Exeter will be without Alex Hartridge and Tim Dieng for the game.

Hartridge has been struggling with a hamstring injury and while it seemed to be improving, boss Matt Taylor has ruled him out as he waits on results of a scan.

Midfielder Dieng is also sidelined with his own hamstring injury after suffering the problem against MK Dons.

The Grecians also have doubts over Sam Stubbs and Harry Smith.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Who is Cincinnatus and what did Boris Johnson’s reference to him in No 10 farewell speech mean?

news

Liz Truss becomes the new Prime Minister after audience with the Queen at Balmoral

news

Graham Potter ‘verbally agrees’ to become Chelsea’s new boss

news