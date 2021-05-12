Daniel Udoh and Matthew Pennington offered new deals by Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury striker Daniel Udoh and defender Matthew Pennington have been offered new deals by the Sky Bet League One club.

Udoh, who made 44 appearances last season, and Pennington, who spent the campaign on loan at Montgomery Waters Meadow from Everton but is out of contract at the end of next month, are currently considering the terms.

Manager Steve Cotterill told the club’s official website: “I think Matthew Pennington has been an excellent professional since he walked through the door. He had a bit of a wobbly start but hadn’t played a lot of football, if you look at him, in the last 18 months.

“He has progressed. He’s still a young boy – whether we agree on terms or not, I haven’t got the answers to that yet.

“Dan Udoh is still a young boy that has plenty of learning to do. I’ve seen lots of improvement in his game. The one area of his game he needs to improve on is his goals, he knows that.

“Sometimes that can drop in a season, but because of his age and his willingness to learn, I’m hoping come the start of next season, Dan is with us.”

Twelve players – Scott Golbourne, Dave Edwards, Ro-Shaun Williams, Sean Goss, Ryan Sears, Brad Walker, Donald Love, Curtis Main, David Davis, James Rowland, Ryan Barnett and Leon Clarke – have been released by the Shrews, and Cotterill, who is still recovering from coronavirus, admitted he had had to make some difficult decisions.

He said: “It’s one of the toughest decisions you have to make at the end of the season, especially when the boys have done so well to keep us in the division.

“I have had some tough days over the last few months, but this has certainly been one of the toughest. Explaining to the lads that we aren’t moving forward with them isn’t easy.”