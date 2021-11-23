23 November 2021

Daniel Udoh earns 10-man Shrewsbury point against Sunderland

By NewsChain Sport
23 November 2021

Daniel Udoh’s second-half strike helped struggling 10-man Shrewsbury come from behind to earn a 1-1 draw with Sunderland.

The forward’s goal on the hour mark cancelled out Alex Pritchard’s opener – and came after the hosts had seen David Davis sent off on the stroke of half time.

The visitors went ahead thanks to a curling Alex Pritchard effort from 18 yards and it could have been two soon after but Marko Marosi’s fingertip save denied Lynden Gooch.

Shrewsbury were dealt a hammer blow just before the break as Davis saw red for a high tackle on Nathan Broadhead.

The 10 men came out firing in the second half though with Tom Bloxham firing over before Pritchard and Gooch went close to grabbing a second for the visitors.

But on the hour mark Salop struck against the run of play as Udoh reacted in the box to fire his side level.

Sunderland had all the late pressure as they searched for a winner, but a goal proved elusive and they had to settle for a point.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Kevin Spacey to pay $31m to House of Cards studio following sexual harassment allegations

tv & entertainment

Royal Family delivers stinging rebuke to BBC over new William and Harry documentary

world news

At least 45 dead, including children, after bus bursts into flames following crash in Bulgaria

world news