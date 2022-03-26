26 March 2022

Daniel Udoh’s late goal gives Shrewsbury victory over Lincoln

By NewsChain Sport
Prolific Daniel Udoh scored a dramatic 84th-minute winner against Lincoln to make it three consecutive wins for Shrewsbury on a sunny Shropshire afternoon.

The Shrews attacker reacted quickly to a loose ball on the edge of the box and rifled a shot home an impressive 15th goal of the season and decide this Sky Bet League One contest.

Earlier in the match, Udoh had been involved in a collision with Lincoln defender Adam Jackson, who was forced off on a stretcher after just 24 minutes. Jackson had also been carried off following a similar affair in the reverse fixture at the LNER Stadium.

Jordan Wright made the first save of the afternoon six minutes before half-time, tipping Josh Vela’s powerful strike from the edge of the box over the bar.

The Imps went close in first-half stoppage time as Ted Bishop’s curling 25-yard drive sailed narrowly wide.

On the hour mark, Wright kept Lincoln in the match with a good stop to deny Matthew Pennington but the hosts found their way through in the end.

