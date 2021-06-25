Danilo Orsi happy to be at Harrogate after joining from Maidenhead

Harrogate have added striker Danilo Orsi to their squad (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
12:27pm, Fri 25 Jun 2021
Striker Danilo Orsi is delighted to be a Harrogate player after joining the club from National League side Maidenhead.

The 25-year-old, who scored 19 league goals for Maidenhead last season, is Harrogate’s second summer signing.

Orsi told the club’s official website: “The chance to make the step up to the Football League and to join a team like Harrogate Town, I’ve heard great things about the club and the area so I’m really happy to be here and get the deal done.

“I’m a fox in the box. I like to score goals, be busy and hard-working and try not to give defenders a moment but mainly it’s getting on the end of things and putting the ball in the back of the net.”

Harrogate signed midfielder Alex Pattison last month on a free transfer from Wycombe.

Simon Weaver’s side finished 17th, 12 points above the relegation zone, in their first season in Sky Bet League Two last term.

