Danny Armstrong over cup disappointment as Kilmarnock look to stay up

Kilmarnock winger Danny Armstrong admitted missing out on a Hampden return was made even tougher when he saw the Scottish Cup semi-final draw.

Killie got a painful look at what they could have won when Monday’s draw paired their quarter-final conquerors, Inverness, with Falkirk.

But Armstrong is adamant they are already over their defeat in the Highlands and will focus on the huge games they have in the cinch Premiership.

Armstrong still believes Kilmarnock can have a successful season as they bid to retain their top-flight status.

And they can take an important step towards that goal when they host St Johnstone on Saturday looking to cut a seven-point deficit on the Perth side.

Armstrong said: “Obviously it was disappointing getting put out the cup the way we did and then you see the draw, it was difficult to take.

“It’s not nice to see we wouldn’t have got the Old Firm in the next round. But we are not there.

“We are over it now and we need to solely focus on the league now, which is something we are looking forward to.

“We got to the last four of the previous cup and the last eight of that one. It would have been nice to see Hampden again and it would have been brilliant for the fans because they have been brilliant for us this season.

“We are going to need them even more for the games coming up and I’m sure they will turn out in their numbers for us.

“We have a big game on Saturday and we have loads of big games coming up.”

The Kilmarnock players drew a line under their cup setback when they returned to training.

“We talked about it on Monday,” Armstrong said. “It was sore, sore for us, sore for the fans, but you need to get over it pretty quick because the league business is as important as anything.

“It would have been a bonus getting to Hampden but if we are looking back at the end of the season and we have seen a semi-final, seen a last eight and done well in the Premiership then that’s a really good season for us.”