Danny Cowley believes Portsmouth are on the up after their narrow win at Wycombe

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley is confident better times are ahead for his team after they ground out a 1-0 victory at Wycombe to record their first away win since the opening day of the season.

Pompey endured a rough start to their autumn, going seven League One games without a win at one point to fall well off the pace being set by the teams at the top of the table.

However, they are now up to 10th and unbeaten in six matches in all competitions, after Marcus Harness bundled in the winner at Adams Park.

Cowley said: “We’ve had four wins in those six games, and four clean sheets.

“It hasn’t been easy, it’s been a difficult time for us, off the pitch, at the moment, with lots going against us.

“But if we show that togetherness and spirit – that’s the first time we’ve won a game like that, where we’ve had to dig in and fight for one and other.

“When you’re a new group coming together, you almost need to live these experiences to be able to find that togetherness and spirit, and today we fought so hard for each other.

“It’s three points, but it feels more than that for us.

“Our away support has just been brilliant all season and, for a long time, this club hasn’t given them enough to cheer about, but they are unbelievably loyal.”

Jordan Obita struck a post early on for Wycombe, who spurned an even better chance when Joe Jacobson’s poorly struck penalty was comfortably saved by Alex Bass.

Wycombe goalkeeper David Stockdale produced a fantastic save early in the second half to deny George Hirst, as Portsmouth improved after the break.

They broke through in the 73rd minute when Hirst laid the ball across goal and Harness forced it over the line, even if he did need two attempts to do so.

It would not go for in the Chairboys late on, as Jason McCarthy hit the post before Bass brilliantly kept out Sam Vokes’ header in stoppage time.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth said: “We had 21 shots at their goal, we’ve never done that to Portsmouth before. It shows where we’ve come.

“We had the best chances today – we’ve had better chances than they have and we didn’t take them.

“We’ve hit the post twice, we’ve missed a penalty, so it’s not all doom and gloom.

“People might look at the result and be down, but the chances we’ve created are numerous and we’ve just got to stick one in and it’s a whole different game.

“It’s tough, but you look at the big picture and to do that to a Portsmouth team, I think, shows how far Wycombe have come.”