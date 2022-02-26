Danny Cowley bemoans Portsmouth’s defending after coming back for a point

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley bemoaned his side’s defending after they staged a dramatic comeback from 3-0 down to claim a 3-3 draw at home to Fleetwood.

Substitute Aiden O’Brien came off the bench to rescue a point in stoppage time.

But head coach Cowley said: “That is two points dropped as far as I am concerned. We were too soft in the first half, didn’t get enough first contacts or second balls.

“Defensively, our one-on-one just wasn’t good enough. Fleetwood have probably had four attacks in the first half and scored from three of them.

“We gave ourselves a mountain to climb because it’s never easy here when you’re behind.

“The fans always want the players to run hard and give them everything they’ve got, and I think they definitely saw that in the second half.

“The response was excellent. The players showed character under intense pressure with energy, purpose, resilience and quality.

“But that is what I want to see over 90 minutes. We could easily have had more than three goals today.

“Fleetwood slowed the game down, which made things difficult, but we persevered and got a point.”

Fleetwood stunned their hosts by scoring three times in the opening 41 minutes.

The visitors took the lead after only seven minutes when Anthony Pilkington prodded home from six yards after being teed-up by former Pompey striker Ellis Harrison.

Eight minutes later Carl Johnston squared the ball for Harrison Biggins to put the Cod Army two up.

A solo effort on the left side of the pitch from Paddy Lane made it 3-0 four minutes before the interval.

Ronan Curtis’ penalty on the stroke of half-time after Callum Camps had been penalised for handball gave Pompey hope.

But the hosts were kept at bay until Marcus Harness scrambled home from close range with 10 minutes to play.

O’Brien had the last word, converting George Hirst’s cross from inside the penalty area to leave Fleetwood crestfallen.

Their manager Stephen Crainey said: “We’re disappointed.

“Fratton Park is a tough place to come but I thought in the first half we were outstanding, with three brilliant goals.

“Their penalty was a turning point, and it changed the complexity of the game.

“Sometimes you get the penalty decisions against you, sometimes you get them for you.

“Today we were a little bit frustrated as we didn’t get the rub of the green in some moments.

“I thought we played some really good football, and I thought the three goals were justified. The whole game is something we can learn from, coming to places like this.

“I am pleased with the group to come to a sold-out stadium and to give an account of themselves.”