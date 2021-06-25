Danny Cowley ‘excited’ to bring Shaun Williams to Portsmouth
Portsmouth have signed midfielder Shaun Williams on a one-year contract.
The former Republic of Ireland international will join Pompey when his Millwall contract expires next week.
The 34-year-old made 295 appearances for the Lions after arriving from MK Dons in 2014 and won three international caps in 2018.
Pompey head coach Danny Cowley told the club’s official website: “It’s a really good signing for us and we’re excited to add him to our group.
“Shaun’s played in the Championship for a lot of his career and is someone with international experience.
“But he’s also appeared for League One clubs and has been promoted from this division, so he has plenty of game intelligence and know-how.
“He also brings a lot of experience to our changing room. We have to sign players who will thrive being at a big club with high expectations.”