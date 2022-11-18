Danny Cowley frustrated at Portsmouth draw sequence but proud of Derby display

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley claimed his side’s 0-0 draw with Derby looked worse because of other recent results.

Pompey have been held in their last four Sky Bet League One matches to stunt their promotion push.

Despite not being beaten at home since January, they have won once in nine league fixtures.

They enjoyed the better of things at Fratton Park against Derby, who are level on points with them, but could only manage a single tame shot on target.

Cowley said: “It is fair to be critical of us in terms of lacking a little bit of quality in our end product. We didn’t quite create chances or test their goalkeeper as much as we would have liked.

“Tonight we were up against a good team, but I think some of the other games recently we have drawn we should have won.

“I think we are a group who will keep on working hard and keep fighting. We can live without a little quality but can’t without working hard with the right attitude.

“I thought it was a really competitive League One fixture between two good teams. We might have come up short in terms of a bit of quality, but I’m proud of the attitude and desire.

“We acquitted ourselves well and were in the ascendancy for large periods of the game and were able to dominate the possession and territory.”

Derby hit the bar through McGoldrick in the first half as he found space on the edge of the area before leaving Josh Griffiths unmoved.

That led Cowley to joke: “David McGoldrick shouldn’t be allowed to play in League One, it isn’t fair. He’s so talented.”

Derby manager Paul Warne was not overly happy with his opposite number’s behaviour on the touchline.

Warne said: “There was a little bit of oddness on the side of the pitch. Everything seemed to be a booking and there was loads of jibes going on.

“I had an issue once about him approaching one of my players I wasn’t best pleased with and I’m a bit stubborn and you have to fight your corner.

“It is like going to war when away from home and we protected ourselves. They were excellent at the dark arts.

“I thought we were really good in the first half, but there was a 20-minute period in the second half where without creating a great deal they were on top.

“Their crowd was getting behind them and all that and we just hung in there. That makes me proud.

“Points like this add up at the end of the season. I told the lads they probably would have lost that game two months ago.”