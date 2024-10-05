Danny Cowley frustrated by Colchester’s draw with Carlisle

Manager Danny Cowley was disappointed Colchester were unable to find a breakthrough after being held to a 0-0 home draw by Carlisle.

Defences were on top at the JobServe Community Stadium, with Cumbrians goalkeeper Harry Lewis in good form.

Lewis made impressive saves from Jack Payne and Arthur Read in the second half as the spoils were shared in the League Two clash.

Cowley said: “We’re disappointed we couldn’t find that goal.

“We always back ourselves that if we keep a clean sheet we’ll win the game with the quality of attacking players we have.

“We had a lot of territory and dominated the ball in the attacking half, particularly in the second half, but couldn’t quite find that goal.

“We had some good chances in the first half but we didn’t have it all our own way.

“They probably played differently to how we expected.

“We expected them to build more on the first line and our plan was to press them with our front five and be really aggressive and go after it.

“But they played two target men in [Charlie] Wyke and [Luke] Armstrong and it meant we had to change the shape at half-time.

“I thought we were excellent in the second half and played well and did everything but find that goal.”

Chances had been limited in the first half, with Samson Tovide firing a good chance wide for Colchester and Josh Vela denied by U’s goalkeeper Matt Macey at the other end.

Colchester looked the more likely to break the deadlock after half-time but neither side was able to make the breakthrough.

Carlisle head coach Mike Williamson was pleased with his side’s point on the road after back-to-back home defeats.

He said: “It was a pleasing one, on reflection. It’s a long way to come and a difficult, difficult game.

“I thought we were outstanding in the first half and other than not taking our chances, I thought we controlled it and dominated territory, which was really pleasing.

“We then showed personality and character in the second half and put bodies on the line and H (Harry Lewis) pulled off some good saves.

“The spirit and the endeavour was there, which was pleasing.

“We feel it was a big point but on the balance of the first-half chances we created, I thought we had some real clear-cut chances which on another day we put away.

“We showed character, grit and determination and we had three or four bodies walking off the pitch quite gingerly so it just shows you the type of personalities we’ve got.

“Overall, it’s two clean sheets and a lot to build on.”