Danny Cowley fumes at goal that ended Portsmouth play-off push in Morecambe draw

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley was furious with referee Bobby Madley for allowing Jonah Ayunga’s stoppage-time equaliser to stand and end his side’s play-off ambitions.

Cowley felt goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu was fouled in the build-up to the goal from Greg Leigh’s right-wing corner, which rescued a 1-1 draw for Morecambe that boosted their survival bid.

“It was unacceptable the referee couldn’t see that,” said Cowley, whose side are now 10 points off the play-offs with only three games remaining.

“I’ve watched it back and it was clear. It was right in front of him and it just isn’t good enough.

“The standard of refereeing hasn’t been good enough all season. It was a key decision that had a huge effect on us and had an impact on the league.

“The referee said he didn’t think it was a foul, even though the fourth official did, their goalkeeping coach did and their number two goalkeeper even told the referee that he had missed the foul.

“Anyone who knows anything about football will know there is a massive foul and a two-handed push and it was so blatant that he hasn’t got it right.”

Morecambe boss Derek Adams, whose side are three points clear of the relegation zone, said the point was the least his improving side deserved.

He said: “We fully deserved to win the game. Their goalkeeper was the man of the match with some outstanding saves. We created a host of chances to win the game with 19 attempts on goal and we deserved more than a point.

“We were really dominant and had so many chances to win the game by a greater margin that we deserved the maximum points.

“Portsmouth are a very good side but they didn’t cause us much trouble. If we had won by four or five I don’t think anyone could have complained because we were outstanding all over the pitch.”

The home side dominated the game for long periods, with Dylan Connolly curling an effort just wide and Bazunu saving superbly from Arthur Gnahoua and Cole Stockton twice.

But it was Pompey’s Sean Raggett who opened the scoring on 41 minutes as he produced a superb turn to volley past Trevor Carson from eight yards out.

George Hirst went close for Pompey twice in the second half, but Morecambe ended the game on top, with Stockton and Adam Phillips missing great chances before they were rewarded with a crucial late goal as Ayunga scored from close range after Bazunu failed to clear a corner under pressure.