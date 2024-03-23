Danny Cowley hails ‘gritty, determined and resilient’ Colchester

Colchester boss Danny Cowley paid tribute to his relegation-threatened side’s “gritty, determined and resilient” 1-1 draw away to League Two leaders Mansfield.

Harry Anderson gave Colchester a 13th-minute lead with a well-struck low shot from the right of the box that went inside the far post in a frustrating first half for the Stags.

But, after U’s goalkeeper Owen Goodman had made a wonder save after 62 minutes to somehow keep out Baily Cargill’s close-range header, he was beaten a minute later from the resulting corner as a scramble ended with Lewis Brunt poking home.

It was a sixth draw in eight winless games as the visitors remain just one place above the drop zone ahead of Saturday’s 3pm kick-offs.

“They are the best team in the division – there is a lot to respect in Mansfield,” Cowley said.

“So to come here and put on the performance that we did, I think we have a lot to be proud of and, ultimately, we’re disappointed not to have won the game.

“I know the home fans were getting a bit frustrated, I am not sure if they were getting frustrated with us or with their own team.

“I am not sure if people expected us to just turn up here and lie down and let them run all over us.

“But that won’t happen on my watch – over my dead body. We want to be winners. We were gritty, determined, resilient and also streetwise.

“We showed all the qualities I like in one of my team’s performances and I was proud of our efforts.

“We’re not about to give up our League status easily – we now have nine games left and we will give it absolutely everything we’ve got.”

Goodman tipped over a Will Swan header before home goalkeeper Christy Pym had to make a vital save to turn a low Samson Tovide shot onto a post as United broke well and he also turned over a dipping Ellis Iandolo header near the end.

“In the end we’re satisfied with a point with the way the game went and the conditions,” said Mansfield boss Nigel Clough.

“It was one of those games that, having given a soft goal away early on, we could have easily lost that 1-0.

“Even at the end we could have lost 2-1 with the corners and set plays they had.

“The result keeps our little run going. We haven’t had enough draws of late, those defeats should’ve been draws.

“So we go to Wrexham next week in better heart than we would’ve done had we lost the game.

“We’re still top of the league, let the others battle it out this afternoon and it could be a very valuable point come the end of the season.

“We did not start the game anyway near as well as we would have liked and we gave Colchester too much encouragement and a goal as well.

“We had enough situations and chances today but couldn’t quite get more than the equaliser.”