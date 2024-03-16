Danny Cowley praises personality and character as Colchester earn Walsall draw

Danny Cowley was encouraged by his Colchester side’s personality and character after they drew 1-1 with Walsall to climb out of the League Two relegation zone on goal difference.

The U’s had fallen behind in the 37th minute when Taylor Allen fired a low strike into the far corner from Josh Gordon’s pass, after some good build-up play.

But Cameron McGeehan levelled for the hosts with an emphatic finish after 48 minutes as Brad Ihionvien’s cross had only been partially cleared into his path.

Colchester’s Noah Chilvers had a penalty saved by goalkeeper Jackson Smith following Jack Earing’s foul on Harry Anderson in the area, as the points were shared.

U’s boss Cowley said: “The whole 90 minutes gave me encouragement, in terms of the personality and character that we played with.

“I think that’s the best we’ve been in terms of intent and belief.

“I thought Cam McGeehan was excellent today; he has a great chance with a header from a corner and then Bradley (Ihionvien) does brilliantly, gets down the left, cuts one back to Cam and the goalkeeper makes a brilliant save.

“We concede a goal when their left centre-half bends one in.

“You learn a lot about your team in that moment when you go behind like that, particularly against the run of play but credit to the group, because they stuck at it.

“In life, sometimes you just have to stick at it and it was a brilliant finish from Cam.

“It was a great run by Brad; I think he did brilliantly to get in behind a really athletic back three.”

Walsall are a point outside the play-offs following the draw and boss Mat Sadler refused to be disheartened by the fact his side were unable to clinch a victory.

Sadler said: “I think we are a better team than them and I think we showed that.

“I’m really pleased with a lot of who we are; I’m really pleased with a lot of the stuff that we showed.

“We showed desire and determination and we just fell short on getting that shot off today when we had the opportunity to.

“We needed that clinical and ruthless side to go 2-0 up and that’s what I think was missing from us winning the game.

“But I can’t be too dissatisfied with what they’re giving me, because they’re giving me everything – they always do.

“We’re disappointed because we felt we should win the game but we’re not disheartened, because we’ve put ourselves in a position to be fighting at the business end.

“We’ve put ourselves in a position to be attacking the final end eight games with everything to play for and that’s a real positive.”