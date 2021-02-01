Danny Graham released by Sunderland

Danny Graham
Danny Graham (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
20:05pm, Mon 01 Feb 2021
Danny Graham has left Sunderland by mutual consent, the League One club have announced.

The 35-year-old striker made 17 appearances after returning for a second spell at the club in September last year.

Graham told the club’s official website: “At this point in my career, it is no secret that I want to be playing regular football so I appreciate the understanding shown by the club in allowing me to pursue the opportunity to do this.

“I would like to thank everyone at SAFC, especially my team-mates and the supporters, for their backing throughout my two spells at the Stadium of Light. I wish you all the very best for the future.”

After a series of loan moves, Graham brought his first spell on Wearside to an end in 2016 when he signed an two-year deal with Blackburn.

