Danny Lloyd links up with Steve Evans again at Gillingham

Danny Lloyd (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:22pm, Tue 06 Jul 2021
Gillingham have announced the signing of midfielder Danny Lloyd.

The 29-year-old joins the Gills after turning down a new contract at Tranmere.

Lloyd, who also had spells at Stockport, Peterborough and Salford, could feature in Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Welling.

Gillingham boss Steve Evans, who had Lloyd in his team while at Posh, said on the club website: “Lloydy is a top player who was excellent at Tranmere last season.

“The lad has a great left foot, works his socks off and is a very nice signing. No one enjoys playing against him.

“I look forward to working with him again.”

