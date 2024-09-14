Danny Rohl convinced wins will start to come for Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl is confident his side will soon start picking up wins after they were held to a 1-1 draw by QPR.

Captain Barry Bannan thought he had given the Owls victory in stoppage time with a stunning finish, but substitute Alfie Lloyd scrambled in an equaliser with the last kick of the game.

Rohl said: “This was our best performance since the first game against Plymouth. We did everything I wanted us to do and I’m happy with all of my players.

“We worked as a team, our direction was much better and we got the basics right. You can see what we changed today and we must take the positives from this.

“After 90 minutes we were thinking we’ll take 0-0 but with scoring so late, of course this is a game we want to win. But in football, anything is possible and we have to take this on the chin.

“We showed passion, courage and the right attitude. It was just a shame to concede at the end after making all the chances and playing so well for 95 minutes.

“If we continue to trust playing this way and keep performing at these levels we will see the wins come in the following weeks. We were so much better today than in the previous games.

“We made lots of changes. At this stage of the season we are not looking for the best individuals, we are looking for the best team we can play.

“It was unbelievable how the goal was scored, it was hard to see what happened but conceding from another set piece is an issue.

“We have conceded 10 goals with six from set pieces and of course this is a big problem which we have to change.

“As a team we expect more points but to expect is not enough, we have to go and do it and I’m confident that we will.”

QPR boss Marti Cifuentes said he was proud of his side’s resilience to snatch the last-gasp equaliser.

Cifuentes said: “I think this was a game of two halves; Sheffield Wednesday in the first half and us in the second.

“In the first half I will admit Wednesday were better than us. We really struggled against a team with a high press and there were mistakes in our build-up. There were lots of unnecessary turnovers.

“In the second half we made some adjustments, we managed to get out of the press and that is when our confidence started to grow.

“We were much quicker in our play and that’s when we started to create chances.

“I’m proud the players showed resilience and all of us are happy because we managed to get a point at the end. For me, the most important thing is the team never gave up.

“We are a work in progress. We need to improve a lot of things and be brave in possession. I think our position in the table is fair and it shows where we are as a team.

“We know we have a lot to do and that this will take time. We have many players who are playing in the Championship for the first time so we must be patient.”