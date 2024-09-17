Danny Rohl happy as Sheffield Wednesday get back to basics in Carabao Cup win

Danny Rohl praised his Sheffield Wednesday side’s defensive organisation following their 1-0 win over League One side Blackpool.

A first-half goal from defender Di’Shon Bernard booked Wednesday’s place in the Carabao Cup fourth round for the first time in nine years.

Head coach Rohl, who changed his entire starting XI, said: “We dominated the game but we didn’t create loads of chances. It was the only thing missing from our game.

“It was important we kept a clean sheet after conceding a lot of goals. We needed to get our basics right. We are moving in the right direction. We came back strongly from the disappointment we suffered at the end of the last game.

“We gave minutes to a lot of players and it was important to see that everyone in the squad is ready to play.

“We deserved to win. We did our homework in the cup and hopefully we can get an exciting draw but I will not look too far ahead. My focus is now 100 per cent on Luton this Saturday.”

It was a first defeat for new Blackpool boss Steve Bruce, who said: “The players worked hard. The effort and endeavour was there for everybody to see but we lacked a little bit in the last third.

“I can’t remember any goalkeeper making a save. There weren’t many chances at either end but they got one opportunity and took it. There wasn’t much in the game.

“It was always going to be difficult for us with the amount of changes we made. I thought it was important I saw the rest of the squad. We had one or two knocks and injuries.

“All in all, we are disappointed to go but I can’t fault their effort or endeavour.”