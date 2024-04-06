Danny Rohl happy changes were rewarded as Sheff Wed claim vital victory at QPR

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl felt his “bold decision” to make major changes for the 2-0 win over fellow strugglers QPR paid off.

Goals from Djeidi Gassama and Anthony Musaba gave the second-from-bottom Owls a vital victory at Loftus Road in their battle against relegation from the Sky Bet Championship.

Rohl made five changes to his side in the wake of Monday’s defeat at Middlesbrough.

He said: “We changed a lot. For me it was clear after the Middlesbrough game that we could not just continue and hope something changes.

“I think some people will be surprised to see all these changes. It was a bold decision from my side. I cannot just continue and hope. I want to see a reaction and I saw a reaction.”

Wednesday failed to win any of their first 13 league matches of the season but their improvement since Rohl took over in October has given them a fighting chance of staying up.

The German said: “We played very well and did well as a team. I’m very happy. There are five games to go and we have a chance.

“Everybody was ready for this fight and that is our job. Do it – and do it until the end.

“My job and the players’ job is that we have a big party at the end of the season. Keep going and we have a big party at the end.

“It is our job and this is what I demand. With the right mindset and attitude we can do it.”

QPR boss Marti Cifuentes blamed himself for his side’s defeat.

He said: “I’m very disappointed but especially with myself. When I look at the performance, I didn’t prepare the team well enough for the kind of game that I knew it would be.

“We were not good at all. It was a bad performance. I’m disappointed not only about the result but about the game and the (lack of) quality we showed. It’s a very disappointing day.

“I take responsibility for this defeat. One result will not change my confidence in the players.”

But Cifuentes also suggested Rangers had perhaps been guilty of some complacency after recent back-to-back wins took them six points clear of the relegation zone and seemingly close to safety.

The loss leaves them just four points clear of the bottom three and very much still in trouble.

Cifuentes added: “That’s always the danger – not only in football but as human beings. Sometimes we tend to relax and those moments are very dangerous.

“When you think you are doing so well, suddenly football always gives you the reality that if you are not at 110% it’s very difficult.

“We tried during the whole week to let them understand this was a very difficult game – probably the most difficult game of the season.

“It looked like Sheffield Wednesday were playing for their lives and unfortunately I was not good enough to convince my players we needed that kind of intensity.”