Danny Rohl impressed by Charlie McNeill after debut double

Danny Rohl has high hopes for Charlie McNeill after he scored twice on his debut to earn Sheffield Wednesday a 2-1 win at Hull in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The former Manchester United youngster struck after 25 seconds before Marvin Mehlem equalised on nine minutes.

But a calamitous goalkeeping error from Anthony Racioppi 60 seconds later gifted McNeill the match-winning goal.

Rohl said: “I’ve seen a lot of good things from him.

“I saw his quality – his touches between the lines – and he did very well against the ball.

“He was clinical and it was fantastic to see, but it’s about working hard as we have a lot of young players at the club.”

Rohl added: “I’m very proud of my team with 11 changes. I have more and more options now and it is fantastic to see. It’s good to have the feeling that everybody is ready.

“We started really well – we immediately did what we wanted to do – but it’s just the start.”

Hull head coach Tim Walter was left to bemoan errors which cost his side.

Walter said: “How we conceded our goals was all about mistakes.

“But the improvement and progression from Saturday was much better.

“We pressed them down and tried to keep them away from the goal. I’m happy with the performance, but not the result as we want to win all the time.

“They showed conviction, mentality, confidence and courage – and that’s what I want to see.

“The way we drove forward was really good and the rest will come. If you want to play football and have a different philosophy, it takes time and more players.

“It’s a long season and we have enough time.”