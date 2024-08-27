Danny Rohl: Speed and tempo were key for Wednesday in Carabao Cup comeback

Danny Rohl believes stepping up the tempo helped Sheffield Wednesday come from behind to defeat League Two opponents Grimsby in the Carabao Cup.

Wednesday manager Rohl’s Championship side eventually coasted to a 5-1 win at Blundell Park after trailing 1-0 at half-time.

Wednesday booked their place in the third round with five second-half goals coming from Ike Ugbo, Jamal Lowe, Callum Paterson (2) and substitute Pol Valentin.

Cameron McJannet had opened the scoring for Grimsby, who held that advantage going into at half-time before Wednesday struck back.

Rohl said: “We spoke at half-time about the areas we had to attack better than did in the first half.

“We made a lot of back passes and weren’t fast enough (in the first half).

“We spoke before the game that both teams would have the right attitude to play, but the difference to win this type of game was the speed and tempo.

“It was much, much better in the second half and this was a good result for us. We did our homework for the game.”

Grimsby head coach David Artell was pleased with his side’s performance despite the loss, saying: “I thought that we were good in the first half and for the first part of the second half.

“The fact they had to bring on their big boys to beat us was a feather in our cap.

“But the lads worked their socks off and, in the end, Championship quality tells. It was disappointing to lose, as it always is, but I was pleased with our performance.”