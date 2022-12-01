Danny Rose in contention to return to Stevenage starting line-up
Danny Rose could be in line to return to the starting line-up when Stevenage welcome Barrow to the Lamex Stadium on Friday night.
The 28-year-old centre-forward suffered a head injury recently but made a late appearance in Boro’s 3-0 win over Kings Lynn in the FA Cup last week and could start this time around.
Luke Norris will be hoping to back up his brace from last week’s win with another start.
Terence Vancooten was substituted in the first half after picking up a knock in that FA Cup tie and it remains to be seen whether he will be involved.
Richie Bennett will be hoping to make his first start of the season as Barrow travel south.
The 31-year-old striker has yet to make a start after coming back from a long-term injury but has come off the bench in Barrow’s last three outings.
Robbie Gotts and Sam McClelland look set to miss out once again.
Josh Gordon looks set to lead the line, looking to add to his 10 goals for the season.
