Danny Rowe returns to Burton on one-year deal
17:01pm, Mon 21 Jun 2021
Burton winger Danny Rowe has signed a new one-year contract to stay at the Pirelli Stadium for the 2021-22 season.
The 29-year-old signed a short-term deal with the Brewers in February after leaving Ipswich and went on to make 15 appearances for the club last season.
Albion boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is pleased to have Rowe signed up for next campaign.
“Danny came in last season and we had to get him up to speed, but you could see his quality,” Hasselbaink told the club website.
“He had a few niggles last season that stopped him getting a full run of games but we’re really pleased to secure him for this season.
“We’re looking forward to seeing him in pre-season and the benefit that will bring him and we think he’ll bring a lot to us.”