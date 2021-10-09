Danny Rowe scores a hat-trick as Chesterfield hit four past sorry Southend
Danny Rowe celebrated a hat-trick as Chesterfield returned to winning ways with a comprehensive 4-0 National League victory away to struggling Southend
Rowe opened the scoring for the visitors midway through the first half as he fired the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.
The 32-year-old former Oldham and Bradford striker doubled Chesterfield’s lead five minutes before the break as he struck the Spireites’ second from a tight angle.
Summer signing Saidou Khan extended the away side’s lead four minutes into the second half as he slotted Jeff King’s cross home at the far post for his second goal in three games.
Rowe completed the scoring and his treble with a penalty 17 minutes from time as he fired the ball straight down the middle of Steve Arnold’s goal as Chesterfield moved up to fourth as a result, while the hosts sit 20th.