Danny Webb hoping Chesterfield fans enjoy FA Cup trip to ‘very big club’ Watford

Chesterfield assistant manager Danny Webb is delighted his side’s fans will get the chance to sample a big match atmosphere in the third round of the FA Cup against Championship outfit Watford.

The Spireites booked a trip to Vicarage Road with a 1-0 win over Leyton Orient at the SMH Group Stadium to add the O’s to the first-round scalp of fellow League One side Portsmouth.

The National League leaders always looked on top even if there was some good fortune about their winning goal which went in via the head of Orient captain Idris El Mizouni.

Webb said: “Watford away, they are obviously not Man United or Tottenham but they are a very, very big club.

“I hope we take thousands down there and genuinely enjoy the day.”

Webb was proud of the way the Chesterfield players acquitted themselves against higher-ranked opponents in Orient.

He said: “I would say to everyone that the result doesn’t lie. We were the better team from start to finish.

“It would be good if the season ended now but life isn’t that easy. It shows how much we attack the FA Cup. It shows how much it brings the ground together and how much they get behind us.”

Will Grigg had the first effort on target when his close-range back heel at a corner was held by Orient keeper Sol Brynn.

Orient full back Tom James tested Ryan Boot with a shot from outside the area before Chesterfield grabbed the lead with 38 minutes gone as a cross from Banks deflected off the top of El Mizouni’s head and over Brynn.

The Orient midfielder almost made amends after 53 minutes when his shot forced Jamie Grimes into a hacked clearance which spun back wide of his own goal.

Armando Dobra’s deflected shot fell to Brynn and James Berry shot wide as Chesterfield added Orient to the first-round scalp of League One pacesetters Portsmouth.

Orient boss Richie Wellens did not hold back in his assessment of his side’s performance.

He said: “It was a disgrace. The first six or seven minutes we were in control of the game but they ran a little bit harder, fought a little bit harder.

“Just at the moment little things are going against us. I spoke to the players at half-time and I said try and put this into perspective that it’s a freezing cold weekend and our supporters have saved up, worked overtime in the current crisis when it is coming up to Christmas and the energy bills are what they are and that first-half performance is not acceptable, nowhere near.”