Danny Welbeck secures Brighton stay after agreeing new one-year deal

By NewsChain Sport
17:14pm, Wed 23 Jun 2021
Brighton have secured the services of forward Danny Welbeck for another season after he signed a new one-year deal with the Premier League club.

The 30-year-old was set to be a free agent this summer but the ex-England international has extended his stay at the Amex after scoring six goals during the 2020-21 campaign.

Welbeck, who counts Manchester United and Arsenal among his former clubs, also produced three assists during 24 league appearances last term.

Seagulls boss Graham Potter said: “We’re delighted that he’s with us for next season.

“Danny has demonstrated what is expected of a top professional from the moment he arrived here. As soon as the season finished, extending his stay at the club was a top priority.

“He is a brilliant role model to have around the place and his experience at the very top end of the game is invaluable for helping us continuing to improve as a team.”

