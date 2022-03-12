12 March 2022

Danny Wright brace guides Torquay to victory at King’s Lynn

12 March 2022

Danny Wright scored twice as Torquay breathed fresh life into their fading National League play-off hopes with a hard-fought 3-2 win at second-bottom King’s Lynn.

The 11th-placed Gulls, who had lost just once in their previous 10 games but had drawn the last four, saw Connor Lemonheigh-Evans fire a good early chance over before the visitors took control through Wright’s quickfire double.

Following a spell where Lynn looked to be getting on top, Wright headed Torquay in front on the half-hour mark and the veteran striker doubled his tally five minutes later following a breakaway.

In an entertaining encounter, Josh Barrett was denied by Shaun MacDonald as the hosts sought an immediate response and they halved Torquay’s lead in first-half stoppage time when Cameron Hargreaves’ cross found its way into the far corner of the net.

Torquay quickly re-established their two-goal advantage after half-time when on-loan QPR midfielder Stephen Duke-McKenna slotted home, but the Linnets rallied again and Brett McGavin made it 3-2 when he thundered home a 25-yard shot in 58th minute

Tommy Widdrington’s men pushed hard for an equaliser in the closing stages – MacDonald superbly saving from Connor Kurran-Browne – but Torquay held on for a potentially valuable win.

