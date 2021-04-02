Danny Wright scores on return from injury as Torquay beat Woking

Danny Wright made a timely return from injury for Torquay
Danny Wright made a timely return from injury for Torquay (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:24pm, Fri 02 Apr 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Danny Wright made a goalscoring return to boost Torquay’s ambitious automatic promotion hopes in the National League, firing them to a 1-0 win over Woking.

Wright was making his first appearance since Boxing Day following surgery on a hamstring injury and showed what the Gulls have been missing.

It looked like being a frustrating afternoon until Wright poked home Adam Randell’s cross seven minutes from time to earn the three points.

The 36-year-old almost added a second in injury time, but his ninth goal of the season was enough to ensure Torquay moved eight points behind leaders Sutton with 12 games to go.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Torquay

PA